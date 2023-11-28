Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SALM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.22. Salem Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.