Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,378,300.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $3,378,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,786,166 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,330,140,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $2,985,150.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

CRM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,415,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,151. The company has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 140.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 12,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 35,915 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Salesforce by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 527,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after buying an additional 138,383 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Salesforce by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

