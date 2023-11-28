Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.40

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 20579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Sands China alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHYY

Sands China Stock Down 2.2 %

About Sands China

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48.

(Get Free Report)

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.