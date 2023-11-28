Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.40

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 20579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.
