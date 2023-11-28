Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after buying an additional 379,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. 434,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,568. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

