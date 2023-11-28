Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.37

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$26.37 and last traded at C$26.39, with a volume of 252825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SAP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.19.

Saputo Stock Performance

Saputo Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.33%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In related news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.64 per share, with a total value of C$66,336.00. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Articles

