Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.50 and last traded at $214.50. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SDMHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SDMHF
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Up 2.5 %
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.