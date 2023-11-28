Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.50 and last traded at $214.50. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SDMHF

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Up 2.5 %

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.40.

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.