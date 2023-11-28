Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2023

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHFGet Free Report) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.50 and last traded at $214.50. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SDMHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SDMHF

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.40.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.