SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,059 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,978.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.44. 43,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.63. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

