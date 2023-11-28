Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $70.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SLB

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,917. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95,220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Schlumberger by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.