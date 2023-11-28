Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. 171,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

