Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Increased by Ally Invest Advisors Inc.

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,433. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

