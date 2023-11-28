Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $123.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $159,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,061 shares of company stock valued at $778,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after purchasing an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after purchasing an additional 328,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

