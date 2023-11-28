Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 9036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Scorpio Gold Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

