SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SCWorx Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ WORX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
SCWorx Company Profile
