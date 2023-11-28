SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the October 31st total of 40,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCWorx Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ WORX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,890. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. SCWorx has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

