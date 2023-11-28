Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,923 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up about 0.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $37,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,530 shares of company stock valued at $16,036,111 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. 497,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,344. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

