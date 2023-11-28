Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

