Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Sutro Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,360,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 1,148,615 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,860,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,071,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after buying an additional 1,071,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 505,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 3,097.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 402,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.39. 386,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,306. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

