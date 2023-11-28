Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 68.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 275,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 60.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,539,000 after buying an additional 99,974 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Stock Up 0.6 %

BeiGene stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.16. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $156.56 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.08.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

