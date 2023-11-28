Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 178,372 TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of TELA Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TELA. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 38,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TELA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 21,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,712. The company has a market cap of $121.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $13.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at TELA Bio

In other TELA Bio news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TELA Bio news, CFO Roberto Cuca bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,045.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Koblish bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,498.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

