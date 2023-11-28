Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,994 shares of company stock worth $1,672,798 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

