Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,335 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 58.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $281,065,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,069,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,222,000 after buying an additional 1,848,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,152,000 after buying an additional 87,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.13. 111,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 0.35. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $833,882.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,132,622.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total value of $114,868.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.97, for a total transaction of $833,882.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,768 shares in the company, valued at $23,132,622.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,887 shares of company stock worth $7,743,710. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGEN

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.