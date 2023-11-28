Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.03. 5,657,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $104.18. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

