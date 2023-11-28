Security Financial Services INC. Buys 120 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 74.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $331.86. 475,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,989. The company has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $311.74 and a 200-day moving average of $310.94. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $335.53.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

