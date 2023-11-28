Security Financial Services INC. Buys 80 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1 %

CAT stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.05. 856,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

