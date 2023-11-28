Security Financial Services INC. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.31. 1,298,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,610. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

