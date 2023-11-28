Security Financial Services INC. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 225,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

