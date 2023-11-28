Security Financial Services INC. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS IFRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 175,641 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.