Security Financial Services INC. Has $3.34 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. 6,059,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,067. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

