Security Financial Services INC. Has $47.60 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $47,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,183. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.