Security Financial Services INC. Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,562,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,811,027. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average is $95.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.286 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

