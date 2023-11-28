Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 18,527 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 498,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,174. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $73.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

