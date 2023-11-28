Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 396 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $236,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,922,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.45. 2,324,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,870,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $443.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

