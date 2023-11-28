Security Financial Services INC. Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $724,787,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.32. The stock had a trading volume of 279,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,846. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

