Security Financial Services INC. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Security Financial Services INC. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 882.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 446,159 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 630.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 332,429 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 248.6% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 200,572 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 3,096.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 185,051 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $8,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.59. 23,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,381. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $58.90.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

