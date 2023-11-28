Security Financial Services INC. Sells 7,801 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Security Financial Services INC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.3% of Security Financial Services INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $150.88. The company had a trading volume of 336,163 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.