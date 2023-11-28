Security Financial Services INC. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,134,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 43,445 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,225,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,453 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 457,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,962. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

