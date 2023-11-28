Security Financial Services INC. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Security Financial Services INC. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.32. 48,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.08. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $256.33 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.