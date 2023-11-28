Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Select Sands Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 million for the quarter.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

