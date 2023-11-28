Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGIP opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

