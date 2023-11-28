Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:SIGIP)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
SIGIP opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.
About Selective Insurance Group
