Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 127,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 616,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,424,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 2,049,321 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter valued at $11,772,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229,505 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $2,981,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

