Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 70.8% in November

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 4,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.