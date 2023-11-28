Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Down 70.8% in November

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 70.8% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Senmiao Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.34. 4,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Senmiao Technology has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.12.
Senmiao Technology Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Senmiao Technology
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.