Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 440,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,327. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

