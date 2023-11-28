Senvest Management LLC Buys 84,200 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.07% of BioNTech worth $18,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,498. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

