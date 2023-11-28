Senvest Management LLC Buys New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 112,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

MTB traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. The company had a trading volume of 318,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.41. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $171.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.