Senvest Management LLC Has $102.90 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Senvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650,095 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up about 3.4% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $102,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 859.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Price Performance

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 461,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.13. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

About Capri

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.