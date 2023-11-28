Senvest Management LLC Has $137.63 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Senvest Management LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,079,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,127,204 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for 4.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.58% of eBay worth $137,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of eBay by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at eBay
In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
eBay Price Performance
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eBay Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.
eBay Profile
eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
