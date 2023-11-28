Senvest Management LLC Has $36.66 Million Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,434,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257,773 shares during the quarter. CEVA accounts for 1.2% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 6.13% of CEVA worth $36,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CEVA by 4.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Price Performance

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. 137,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $36.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

CEVA Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

