Senvest Management LLC Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded down $2.39 on Tuesday, reaching $125.81. 4,110,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,077,301. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $139.94. The company has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

