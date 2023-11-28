Senvest Management LLC Purchases 70,902 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,115,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,902 shares during the period. Radware makes up about 2.6% of Senvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 9.39% of Radware worth $79,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Radware by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Radware by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 324,119 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Radware by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,593,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 293,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Radware by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,291,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after purchasing an additional 269,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,160,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RDWR. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 66,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,386. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.