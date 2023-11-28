Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells 700 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 255,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $4,712,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 14.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 16.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

