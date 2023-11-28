ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Raised by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 6.4% of Teca Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,222. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $664.34. 687,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,013. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $678.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

